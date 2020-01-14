Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Declines By 10.9%

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 68,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,276. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.