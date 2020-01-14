Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Decreases By 8.8%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CHKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,619. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 149.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

