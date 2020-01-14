Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Drops By 10.1%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,536. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $283.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.69 and its 200-day moving average is $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 229.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

