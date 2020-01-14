Short Interest in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Drops By 10.2%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,700 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 927,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BREW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

BREW opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $320.41 million, a P/E ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.98. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

