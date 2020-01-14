Short Interest in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Expands By 10.7%

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CUBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 98,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $699.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

