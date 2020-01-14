Short Interest in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Declines By 10.8%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 825,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 324,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ENSV opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

