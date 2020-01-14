Short Interest in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expands By 9.5%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. 948,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.