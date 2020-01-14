Short Interest in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Increases By 10.8%

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 13,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 171.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 1,070,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.