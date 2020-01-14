Short Interest in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expands By 11.8%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 25.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evolus by 429.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

