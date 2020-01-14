Short Interest in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Increases By 11.5%

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of EXAS opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

