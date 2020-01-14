Short Interest in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Decreases By 10.3%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 34,490,000 shares. Currently, 40.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOG shares. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 475,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 388.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 903,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

