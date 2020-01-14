Short Interest in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Grows By 11.1%

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 549,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIBK. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.48.

FIBK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 22,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

