Short Interest in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Increases By 13.6%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 40.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Funko will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.