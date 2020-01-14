Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Rises By 10.0%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $2,473,250.00. Insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $11,067,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,847,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.93. 379,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $107.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

