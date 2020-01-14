Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Grows By 10.1%

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 439,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 77,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 119,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,031. The company has a market cap of $602.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.