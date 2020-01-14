Short Interest in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rises By 11.0%

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HCAT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.