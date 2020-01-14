Short Interest in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Increases By 10.4%

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 713,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HOFT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.48. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOFT. BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 261.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

