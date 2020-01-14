Short Interest in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Declines By 8.1%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 70.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 139,963 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of HYRE opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

