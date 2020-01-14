Short Interest in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Drops By 10.7%

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $40,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independence by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Independence by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Independence by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889. Independence has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

