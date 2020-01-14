Short Interest in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Grows By 13.9%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 693,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $284,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

