Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expands By 10.1%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,111. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

