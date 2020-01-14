Short Interest in Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Drops By 10.1%

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:JT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 320,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,656. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 7,973,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 778,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 203,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 800.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 437,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

