Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expands By 11.0%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.6% during the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lazard by 32.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 8,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,470. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.