Short Interest in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Rises By 9.4%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 24,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 72.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 2,308,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

