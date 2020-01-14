Short Interest in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expands By 10.9%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 928,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on MITK. Roth Capital cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,833. The firm has a market cap of $356.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.36. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

