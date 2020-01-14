Short Interest in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Increases By 11.4%

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

