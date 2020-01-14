Short Interest in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expands By 10.5%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 51.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 453.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 557.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

MTEM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 23,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,224. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

