Short Interest in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Declines By 9.9%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 34.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 76,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 370,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,000. Montage Resources has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

