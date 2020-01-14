Short Interest in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Drops By 10.0%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

MYOS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 7,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.85. MYOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. MYOS had a negative return on equity of 97.69% and a negative net margin of 391.02%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYOS will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

