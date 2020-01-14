Short Interest in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Increases By 13.6%

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,640,000 after acquiring an additional 134,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

