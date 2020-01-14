Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Drops By 10.3%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 301,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,056,000 after buying an additional 1,758,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,062. NiSource has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

