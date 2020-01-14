Short Interest in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rises By 10.6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Insiders have sold a total of 448,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,286 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 724,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,847,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NG opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

