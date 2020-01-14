Short Interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Drops By 9.7%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

