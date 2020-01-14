Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Rises By 14.1%

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.40. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.