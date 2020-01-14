Short Interest in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Drops By 9.8%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PAYX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,013. Paychex has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,872 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

