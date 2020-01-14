Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rises By 10.6%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Paypal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,015,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Paypal by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 373,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 694,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Paypal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

