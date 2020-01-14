Short Interest in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expands By 10.3%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. 84,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $449.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

