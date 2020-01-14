Short Interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Rises By 11.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 332,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PBT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0389 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

