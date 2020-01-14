Short Interest in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expands By 10.6%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phunware by 59.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter worth $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Phunware in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Phunware by 649.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Phunware alerts:

PHUN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Phunware has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.