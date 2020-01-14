Short Interest in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Rises By 10.1%

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,613.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. 506,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

