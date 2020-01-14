Short Interest in Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Declines By 10.3%

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Reebonz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:RBZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,911. Reebonz has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Reebonz in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

