Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Decreases By 10.9%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 86,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

RMBI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

