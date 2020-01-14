Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expands By 9.4%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 2,527,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,196. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.