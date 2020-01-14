Short Interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Decreases By 10.3%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

