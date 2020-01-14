Short Interest in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Grows By 14.0%

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

SASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

