Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 9.8%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. SCWorx has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.39.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

