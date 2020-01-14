Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Increases By 10.7%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SINO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 40.04% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

