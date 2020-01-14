Short Interest in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Drops By 8.9%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 103,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.36. South State has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South State will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

