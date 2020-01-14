Short Interest in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Drops By 9.0%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SBPH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 527,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

