Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expands By 11.8%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,911,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,353,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after buying an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.